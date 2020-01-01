توكنوميكس Kinesis Gold (KAU)
معلومات Kinesis Gold (KAU)
What is Kinesis gold (KAU)? Kinesis gold (KAU) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis gold (KAU) token is backed by 1 gram of investment-grade gold bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAU is to reintroduce physical gold backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis gold (KAU) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAU enables physical gold bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAU allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical gold, while earning a monthly yield.
What makes KAU unique? In an economic first, KAU holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAU holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAU - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their gold on the platform. At the time of writing, Kinesis has paid out over $3,000,000 to KAU holders.
Unlike other gold tokens, KAU can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAU holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAU, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced gold as a currency.
Can I redeem my gold? Every single gram of gold underpinning KAU is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other gold-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits.
توكنوميكس Kinesis Gold (KAU) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Kinesis Gold (KAU)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Kinesis Gold (KAU): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Kinesis Gold (KAU) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن KAU التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن KAU التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس KAU، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن KAU!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.