سعر I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY)
سعر I LOVE SNOOPY (LOVESNOOPY) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر LOVESNOOPY مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق I LOVE SNOOPY الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 8.15
- تغيير سعر I LOVE SNOOPY خلال اليوم هو +5.92%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر LOVESNOOPY مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر LOVESNOOPY.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر I LOVE SNOOPY مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر I LOVE SNOOPY مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر I LOVE SNOOPY مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر I LOVE SNOOPY مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+5.92%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-69.00%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-83.10%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر I LOVE SNOOPY: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.04%
+5.92%
-50.21%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme. What makes your project unique? One of the standout features of LOVESNOOPY coin is its no-tax policy, setting it apart from other memecoins in the market. This policy is complemented by a burning mechanism, ensuring scarcity within the market where the coin's supply decreases over time History of your project. We have started this project on May 10, 2023 and at this stage, the foundes, team members, and backers choose to remain anonymous. However, despite the limited informationabout the team behind the project, they have successfully utilized social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram to promote their meme coin and foster a vibrant community around it. What’s next for your project? The first step is securing a listing on CoinGecko. Simultaneously, LOVESNOOPY aims to gain significant traction on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Telegram, leveraging their reach to attract more enthusiasts and supporters. Secondly, LOVESNOOPY will be listed on both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Finally, LOVESNOOPY sets its sights on securing listings on top-tier exchanges, which are known for their robust trading volumes and wide user bases. By attaining listings on these exchanges, LOVESNOOPY will increase its visibility and establish itself as a prominent player in the meme coin market. What can your token be used for? LOVESNOOPY is an Ethereum-based deflationary memecoin that pays homage to the iconic Snoopy internet meme, offering a unique proposition that resonates with the crypto community. We have a detailed plan to add lots of utilities to our LOVESNOOPY token. For example, we will launch our own mainnet in 4Q this year and will declare to the world in due course.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى AUD
A$--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى GBP
￡--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى EUR
€--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى USD
$--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى MYR
RM--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى TRY
₺--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى JPY
¥--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى RUB
₽--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى INR
₹--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى PHP
₱--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى BRL
R$--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى CAD
C$--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى BDT
৳--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى NGN
₦--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى UAH
₴--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى VES
Bs--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى KZT
₸--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى THB
฿--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 LOVESNOOPY إلى MAD
.د.م--