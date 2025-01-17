سعر Hygea AI (HGAI)
سعر Hygea AI (HGAI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.072423. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 72.58K. يتم تحديث سعر HGAI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Hygea AI الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 20.34K
- تغيير سعر Hygea AI خلال اليوم هو -67.94%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 1.00M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر HGAI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر HGAI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Hygea AI مقابل USD هو $ -0.15352538183315798 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Hygea AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Hygea AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Hygea AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.15352538183315798
|-67.94%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Hygea AI: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.24%
-67.94%
-82.60%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Hygea AI: Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology for Comprehensive Health Management Hygea AI is an innovative health and wellness platform inspired by Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, hygiene, and cleanliness. This project merges ancient health principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a holistic approach to personal well-being. At its core, Hygea AI aims to provide a compassionate, empathetic interaction through AI, making every conversation feel natural and supportive. The system ensures privacy and security, utilizing the highest standards to protect personal health information. One of Hygea AI's standout features is its proactive and predictive nature, where it sends intelligent alerts and personalized recommendations based on user interactions and health data. This feature is designed to anticipate health needs, offering real-time health alerts for emergencies, mental health crises, or routine medical reminders. The platform allows users to freely discuss medical or wellness issues in a non-judgmental space, providing expert advice tailored to individual needs. Users can explore symptoms, treatments, and emotional well-being, with Hygea AI offering insights into emotional and mental health trends over time, which aids in proactive care. Additionally, users receive curated health tips based on the latest medical research, personalized to their specific health profiles. Hygea AI also enhances telemedicine by analyzing emotional states during consultations, offering empathetic insights, and personalized advice, effectively bridging the gap between virtual and physical care settings. Its unique capability includes voice-based analysis of pain and symptoms, which increases diagnostic accuracy by interpreting vocal patterns rather than relying solely on self-reported data. By detecting emotional states like stress, anxiety, or depression through voice, Hygea AI can recommend timely interventions and support, enhancing mental health monitoring. The vision of Hygea AI is to make healthcare accessible, proactive, and personalized, empowering individuals to take charge of their health with confidence. It aims to serve as a bridge between everyday health concerns and professional medical advice, ensuring that wellness is not just a concept but a practical reality for everyone.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 HGAI إلى AUD
A$0.11660103
|1 HGAI إلى GBP
￡0.05866263
|1 HGAI إلى EUR
€0.07025031
|1 HGAI إلى USD
$0.072423
|1 HGAI إلى MYR
RM0.3259035
|1 HGAI إلى TRY
₺2.57318919
|1 HGAI إلى JPY
¥11.25236151
|1 HGAI إلى RUB
₽7.50447126
|1 HGAI إلى INR
₹6.27038334
|1 HGAI إلى IDR
Rp1,187.26210512
|1 HGAI إلى PHP
₱4.24543626
|1 HGAI إلى EGP
￡E.3.64939497
|1 HGAI إلى BRL
R$0.43815915
|1 HGAI إلى CAD
C$0.10428912
|1 HGAI إلى BDT
৳8.80518834
|1 HGAI إلى NGN
₦112.6322496
|1 HGAI إلى UAH
₴3.05480214
|1 HGAI إلى VES
Bs3.910842
|1 HGAI إلى PKR
Rs20.20167162
|1 HGAI إلى KZT
₸38.4204015
|1 HGAI إلى THB
฿2.49424812
|1 HGAI إلى TWD
NT$2.38344093
|1 HGAI إلى CHF
Fr0.06590493
|1 HGAI إلى HKD
HK$0.56345094
|1 HGAI إلى MAD
.د.م0.72857538