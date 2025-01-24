سعر Huebel Bolt (BOLT)
سعر Huebel Bolt (BOLT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.064387. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر BOLT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Huebel Bolt الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 510.84
- تغيير سعر Huebel Bolt خلال اليوم هو -1.92%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BOLT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BOLT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Huebel Bolt مقابل USD هو $ -0.00126311182054487 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Huebel Bolt مقابل USD هو $ -0.0395544922 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Huebel Bolt مقابل USD هو $ -0.0197271530 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Huebel Bolt مقابل USD هو $ +0.00033293704356385 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.00126311182054487
|-1.92%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0395544922
|-61.43%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0197271530
|-30.63%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.00033293704356385
|+0.52%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Huebel Bolt: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.42%
-1.92%
-23.68%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? BOLT ecosystem — next gen meme network developed by TON community & meant to unite all jettons and existing meme tokens. What makes your project unique? BOLT meme token is based on the TON blockchain and was founded by the international crypto community of enthusiasts supporting the development of TON - the brainchild of Nikolai Durov and Telegram as a whole. History of your project. Huebel Bolt, initiated in spring 2022, rapidly gained momentum by developing multiple Telegram channels and attracting a significant audience. As the token’s influence grew, it evolved to support other TON crypto enthusiasts, beginning in fall 2022. Continuously building on the blockchain, Huebel Bolt remains an active force, fostering the community of independent crypto enthusiasts and symbolizing innovation and collaboration within the space. What’s next for your project? At Huebel Bolt, our commitment to innovation never wanes. We are constantly striving to develop new tools that the TON community can significantly benefit from. Our ongoing support for TON enthusiasts drives us to build more public tools for the blockchain, fostering growth and expansion. The future for Huebel Bolt is rooted in collaboration, technological advancement, and a relentless dedication to enriching the blockchain community. What can your token be used for? Huebel Bolt token encompasses a versatile range of applications. It serves as a community way of payment for services, enabling seamless transactions. Additionally, it can be utilized as a means to donate to creators, fostering a spirit of support and recognition. As the first meme token of its kind on our current blockchain, it carries a unique appeal. Moreover, Huebel Bolt can be held as an asset, amplifying its value. The diverse nature of this token ensures that for each user, there exists a personalized application, making it a distinctive and valuable component of our blockchain ecosystem.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 BOLT إلى AUD
A$0.10173146
|1 BOLT إلى GBP
￡0.0515096
|1 BOLT إلى EUR
€0.06116765
|1 BOLT إلى USD
$0.064387
|1 BOLT إلى MYR
RM0.28265893
|1 BOLT إلى TRY
₺2.2986159
|1 BOLT إلى JPY
¥10.00702754
|1 BOLT إلى RUB
₽6.43032969
|1 BOLT إلى INR
₹5.55273488
|1 BOLT إلى IDR
Rp1,038.49985461
|1 BOLT إلى PHP
₱3.75955693
|1 BOLT إلى EGP
￡E.3.23802223
|1 BOLT إلى BRL
R$0.38117104
|1 BOLT إلى CAD
C$0.09207341
|1 BOLT إلى BDT
৳7.8423366
|1 BOLT إلى NGN
₦100.1346624
|1 BOLT إلى UAH
₴2.70039078
|1 BOLT إلى VES
Bs3.605672
|1 BOLT إلى PKR
Rs17.92469693
|1 BOLT إلى KZT
₸33.48252774
|1 BOLT إلى THB
฿2.17241738
|1 BOLT إلى TWD
NT$2.10223555
|1 BOLT إلى CHF
Fr0.0579483
|1 BOLT إلى HKD
HK$0.50093086
|1 BOLT إلى MAD
.د.م0.64258226