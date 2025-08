معلومات HowInu (HOW)

HowInu is a Meme Cryptocurrency running on the Binance Smart Chain Network created by Pasindu Shenal based on an image of a fictional dog.

The HowInu Crypto project aims to play a role in advancing the crypto industry beyond the functionality of a normal meme cryptocurrency.

Ultimately, the project aims to remain stable in the Crypto market for a long time and become a popular Meme Cryptocurrency in the world along with the growth of the Crypto market.