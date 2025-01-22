سعر High Performance Blockchain (HPB)
سعر High Performance Blockchain (HPB) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00369016. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر HPB مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق High Performance Blockchain الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.53K
- تغيير سعر High Performance Blockchain خلال اليوم هو -1.82%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
خلال اليوم، كان سعر High Performance Blockchain مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر High Performance Blockchain مقابل USD هو $ -0.0005687868 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر High Performance Blockchain مقابل USD هو $ -0.0008968919 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر High Performance Blockchain مقابل USD هو $ -0.003051815027519849 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-1.82%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0005687868
|-15.41%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0008968919
|-24.30%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.003051815027519849
|-45.26%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر High Performance Blockchain: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.18%
-1.82%
-10.98%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
|1 HPB إلى AUD
A$0.0058673544
|1 HPB إلى GBP
￡0.002952128
|1 HPB إلى EUR
€0.003505652
|1 HPB إلى USD
$0.00369016
|1 HPB إلى MYR
RM0.0163474088
|1 HPB إلى TRY
₺0.131554204
|1 HPB إلى JPY
¥0.5744103056
|1 HPB إلى RUB
₽0.3639235792
|1 HPB إلى INR
₹0.3187191192
|1 HPB إلى IDR
Rp59.5187013448
|1 HPB إلى PHP
₱0.2154315408
|1 HPB إلى EGP
￡E.0.1856888512
|1 HPB إلى BRL
R$0.0222885664
|1 HPB إلى CAD
C$0.0052769288
|1 HPB إلى BDT
৳0.4468414744
|1 HPB إلى NGN
₦5.7211502608
|1 HPB إلى UAH
₴0.1554664408
|1 HPB إلى VES
Bs0.2029588
|1 HPB إلى PKR
Rs1.0233182696
|1 HPB إلى KZT
₸1.922942376
|1 HPB إلى THB
฿0.1248750144
|1 HPB إلى TWD
NT$0.1207789368
|1 HPB إلى CHF
Fr0.003321144
|1 HPB إلى HKD
HK$0.0287094448
|1 HPB إلى MAD
.د.م0.0368277968