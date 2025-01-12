سعر Haven (XHV)
سعر Haven (XHV) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 4.26K. يتم تحديث سعر XHV مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Haven الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 89.10
- تغيير سعر Haven خلال اليوم هو +11.13%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 69.77M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر XHV مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر XHV.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Haven مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Haven مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Haven مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Haven مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+11.13%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-16.58%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-92.70%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Haven: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.03%
+11.13%
+43.65%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency. Offshore Storage Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value. The key use cases for offshore contracts are: Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed. Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact. Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 XHV إلى AUD
A$--
|1 XHV إلى GBP
￡--
|1 XHV إلى EUR
€--
|1 XHV إلى USD
$--
|1 XHV إلى MYR
RM--
|1 XHV إلى TRY
₺--
|1 XHV إلى JPY
¥--
|1 XHV إلى RUB
₽--
|1 XHV إلى INR
₹--
|1 XHV إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 XHV إلى PHP
₱--
|1 XHV إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 XHV إلى BRL
R$--
|1 XHV إلى CAD
C$--
|1 XHV إلى BDT
৳--
|1 XHV إلى NGN
₦--
|1 XHV إلى UAH
₴--
|1 XHV إلى VES
Bs--
|1 XHV إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 XHV إلى KZT
₸--
|1 XHV إلى THB
฿--
|1 XHV إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 XHV إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 XHV إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 XHV إلى MAD
.د.م--