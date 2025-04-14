سعر Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO)
سعر Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00182632. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 1.83M. يتم تحديث سعر NORDO مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Greenland Rare Bear الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر Greenland Rare Bear خلال اليوم هو -2.25%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.98M
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Greenland Rare Bear مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Greenland Rare Bear مقابل USD هو $ +0.0068624154 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Greenland Rare Bear مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Greenland Rare Bear مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-2.25%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0068624154
|+375.75%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Greenland Rare Bear: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.45%
-2.25%
+112.30%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
