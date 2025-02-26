سعر Golden Inu (GOLDEN)
سعر Golden Inu (GOLDEN) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 75.96K. يتم تحديث سعر GOLDEN مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Golden Inu الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 942.04
- تغيير سعر Golden Inu خلال اليوم هو +2.72%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 19,943.32T
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر GOLDEN مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر GOLDEN.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Golden Inu مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Golden Inu مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Golden Inu مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Golden Inu مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+2.72%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-61.15%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-72.96%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Golden Inu: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.01%
+2.72%
-11.64%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
