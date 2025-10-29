سعر General Impressions المباشر اليوم هو 0.00001177 USD. تتبع تحديثات الأسعار في الوقت الحقيقي GEN إلى USD تحديثات الأسعار في الوقت الحقيقي، والمخططات الحية، والقيمة السوقية، وحجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة، والمزيد. استكشف اتجاه السعر GEN بسهولة على موقع MEXC الآن.سعر General Impressions المباشر اليوم هو 0.00001177 USD. تتبع تحديثات الأسعار في الوقت الحقيقي GEN إلى USD تحديثات الأسعار في الوقت الحقيقي، والمخططات الحية، والقيمة السوقية، وحجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة، والمزيد. استكشف اتجاه السعر GEN بسهولة على موقع MEXC الآن.

شعار General Impressions

سعر General Impressions (GEN)

غير مدرج

السعر المباشر لـ 1 GEN إلى USD:

--
----
-6.00%1D
mexc
يتم الحصول على بيانات التوكن هذه من أطراف ثالثة. تعمل MEXC فقط كمجمع للمعلومات. استكشاف التوكن الأخرى المدرجة على سوق عقود MEXC الآجلة!
USD
مخطط أسعار General Impressions (GEN) المباشر
آخر تحديث للصفحة: 2025-10-29 17:53:44 (UTC+8)

معلومات سعر General Impressions (GEN) في (USD)

نطاق تغير السعر على مدار 24 ساعة:
$ 0.00001171
$ 0.00001171$ 0.00001171
24 ساعة منخفض
$ 0.00001271
$ 0.00001271$ 0.00001271
24 ساعة مرتفع

$ 0.00001171
$ 0.00001171$ 0.00001171

$ 0.00001271
$ 0.00001271$ 0.00001271

$ 0.060835
$ 0.060835$ 0.060835

$ 0.00000593
$ 0.00000593$ 0.00000593

-0.23%

-6.08%

+2.05%

+2.05%

سعر General Impressions (GEN) في الوقت الحقيقي هو $0.00001177. على مدار الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، تم تداول GEN بين أدنى سعر $ 0.00001171 وأعلى سعر $ 0.00001271، مما يدل على تقلبات السوق النشطة، أعلى سعر لـGEN على الإطلاق هو $ 0.060835، في حين أن أدنى سعر على الإطلاق هو $ 0.00000593.

فيما يتعلق بالأداء قصير الأجل، فقد تغير GEN -0.23% على مدار الساعة الماضية، -6.08% على مدار 24 ساعة، و +2.05% في آخر 7 أيام. وهذا يوفر لك نظرة عامة سريعة على أحدث اتجاهات الأسعار وديناميكيات السوق على MEXC.

معلومات سوق General Impressions (GEN)

$ 11.77K
$ 11.77K$ 11.77K

--
----

$ 11.77K
$ 11.77K$ 11.77K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

القيمة السوقية الحالية لـ General Impressions هي $ 11.77K، مع حجم تداول على مدار 24 ساعة --. العرض المتداول لـ GEN يبلغ 1.00B، مع إجمالي عرض 1000000000.0. قيمته المخفضة بالكامل (FDV) هي $ 11.77K.

سجل سعر General Impressions (GEN) بعملة USD

خلال اليوم، كان سعر General Impressions مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر General Impressions مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000117119 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر General Impressions مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000117666 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر General Impressions مقابل USD هو $ -0.03053797559127713 .

الفترةالتغيير (USD)التغيير (%)
اليوم$ 0-6.08%
30 يوم$ -0.0000117119-99.50%
60 يوم$ -0.0000117666-99.97%
90 يوم$ -0.03053797559127713-99.96%

ما هو General Impressions ( GEN )

General Impressions (GI) is a decentralized execution framework designed to support the emergence of Agentic AI—systems composed of autonomous software agents that can persist over time, coordinate with other agents, and adapt their behavior as they learn. Unlike traditional AI tools such as Manus, which executes discrete tasks without memory, or n8n, which automates workflows through static rule-based logic, GI provides a fully programmable runtime for long-lived, composable, and self-evolving agents. It does this through Glint, an open-source engine written in Rust, where agents are not stateless scripts but autonomous processes capable of maintaining state onchain, coordinating with other agents via native protocols, and dynamically updating their logic mid-execution. This enables a new kind of software behavior: not one-off responses, but ongoing loops of perception, memory, reasoning, and action—functionally similar to operating systems for agents.

Rust plays a central role in GI’s design. The language’s memory safety guarantees, concurrency model, and strict lifecycle control provide the stability and performance necessary for running agents over long time horizons. GI’s architecture embraces modularity at its core: agent logic is structured as a graph, where nodes represent functional modules and edges encode control and data flows. These modules are designed to be reused and recombined, allowing developers to build complex systems from simple, interoperable components. This makes GI fundamentally different from orchestration frameworks like LangChain or AutoGen, which focus on chaining prompts or managing tools, but lack persistence, runtime coordination, or any notion of lifecycle-aware agents.

What distinguishes GI is its ability to solve the “agentic trilemma”—the challenge of building agents that are at once flexible, general-purpose, and reusable. In legacy systems, agents either reset between runs (as with Manus), or rely on external, human-managed logic (as with n8n). In GI, agents can learn and change, coordinate natively, and persist their knowledge across context switches. These capabilities are not theoretical; GI has validated them in production through its Telegram Swarm, a network of agents operating across over 330,000 Telegram groups. These agents continuously scan messages, classify sentiment, track influencer dynamics, and autonomously take actions such as posting or triggering downstream systems—demonstrating the scalability and effectiveness of GI’s runtime.

More broadly, GI addresses a critical missing layer in the AI and crypto ecosystem. While many current projects focus on agent frontends, tooling layers, or token marketplaces, GI focuses on execution—the substrate on which all agent behavior runs. Just as Ethereum became the default environment for decentralized applications by solving composable, trustless execution for contracts, GI aspires to be the default runtime for autonomous agents. It is designed for a world in which software agents will increasingly operate without constant human supervision—researching, trading, moderating, governing, and negotiating in dynamic environments. In that world, the ability to persist, coordinate, and evolve will no longer be optional; it will be foundational. GI is building the infrastructure for that world.

MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!

المصدر General Impressions (GEN)

الموقع الرسمي

توقعات سعر General Impressions (USD)

كم ستكون قيمة General Impressions (GEN) بقيمة USD غدًا، أو الأسبوع القادم، أو الشهر القادم؟ ما هي قيمة أصولك General Impressions (GEN) في عام 2025 أو 2026 أو 2027 أو 2028 - أو حتى بعد 10 أو 20 عامًا من الآن؟ استخدم أداة توقعات الأسعار الخاصة بنا لاستكشاف كل من توقعات الصفقات القصيرة والطويلة General Impressions.

تحقق الآن من توقعات سعر General Impressions!

عملة GEN إلى العملات المحلية

توكنوميكس General Impressions (GEN)

يمكن أن يوفر فهم توكنوميكس General Impressions (GEN) رؤية أعمق لقيمتها على المدى الطويل وإمكانات نموها. من كيفية توزيع التوكنات إلى كيفية إدارة العرض، تكشف توكنوميكس عن الهيكل الأساسي لاقتصاد المشروع. تعرف على توكنوميكس GEN والتوكن الشاملة الآن!

يسأل الناس أيضًا: أسئلة أخرى حول General Impressions (GEN)

كم يساوي General Impressions (GEN) اليوم؟
سعر GEN المباشر في USD هو USD 0.00001177، يتم تحديثه في الوقت الحقيقي مع أحدث بيانات السوق.
ما هو سعر GEN إلى USD الحالي؟
سعر GEN إلى USD الحالي هو $ 0.00001177. راجع MEXC تحويل لتحويل التوكن بدقة.
ما هي القيمة السوقية لـ General Impressions ؟
القيمة السوقية لعملة GEN هي $ 11.77K USD. القيمة السوقية = السعر الحالي × المعروض المتداول. تشير إلى القيمة السوقية الإجمالية للعملة وترتيبها.
ما هو العرض المتداول لتوكن GEN؟
العرض المتداول لتوكن GEN هو 1.00B USD.
ما هو أعلى سعر على الإطلاق (ATH) لـ GEN؟
حقق GEN سعرًا قياسيًا قدره 0.060835 USD.
ما هو أدنى سعر على الإطلاق (ATL) لـ GEN؟
أدنى سعر على الإطلاق لعملة USD بلغ 0.00000593 GEN.
ما هو حجم تداول GEN؟
حجم تداول GEN المباشر على مدار 24 ساعة هو -- USD.
هل سترتفع GEN هذا العام؟
قد يرتفع GEN هذا العام تبعًا لظروف السوق وتطورات المشاريع. اطلع على توقعات سعر GEN لمزيد من التحليل المتعمق.
آخر تحديث للصفحة: 2025-10-29 17:53:44 (UTC+8)

تحديثات General Impressions (GEN) المهمة في الصناعة

الوقت (UTC+8)نوعمعلومات
10-28 21:35:49تحديثات المجال
بعض عملات meme في النظام البيئي سولانا تظهر مكاسب كبيرة اليوم، CHILLHOUSE يرتفع بأكثر من 130% في يوم واحد
10-28 14:23:33تحديثات المجال
عائد البيتكوين لشهر أكتوبر هذا العام يُقدر مؤقتاً بنسبة 0.39%، مقارنة بمتوسط العائد التاريخي البالغ 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25تحديثات المجال
كوين شيرز: منتجات استثمار الأصول الرقمية شهدت تدفقات صافية بقيمة 921 مليون دولار الأسبوع الماضي
10-27 16:29:31تحديثات المجال
رأس مال سوق تداول ZEC يقترب من 6 مليار دولار، ويصل إلى أعلى مستوى جديد على الإطلاق
10-26 23:17:37تحديثات المجال
البيتكوين يرتد متجاوزًا 113,000 دولار، والإيثريوم يخترق حاجز 4,000 دولار
10-26 19:10:22تحديثات المجال
مدفوعًا بانتشار "PING" بشكل فيروسي، تضاعف عدد معاملات x402 وعناوين التداول عشرات المرات

إخلاء المسؤولية

تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.

