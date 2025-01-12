سعر GAG Token (GAG)
سعر GAG Token (GAG) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00923452. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 109.89K. يتم تحديث سعر GAG مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق GAG Token الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 212.54K
- تغيير سعر GAG Token خلال اليوم هو -1.91%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 11.90M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر GAG مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر GAG.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر GAG Token مقابل USD هو $ -0.000180435642596404 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر GAG Token مقابل USD هو $ +0.0052395936 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر GAG Token مقابل USD هو $ +0.0035561610 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر GAG Token مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000180435642596404
|-1.91%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0052395936
|+56.74%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0035561610
|+38.51%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر GAG Token: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.21%
-1.91%
+5.09%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 GAG إلى AUD
A$0.0149599224
|1 GAG إلى GBP
￡0.0074799612
|1 GAG إلى EUR
€0.0089574844
|1 GAG إلى USD
$0.00923452
|1 GAG إلى MYR
RM0.0414629948
|1 GAG إلى TRY
₺0.326902008
|1 GAG إلى JPY
¥1.4560067684
|1 GAG إلى RUB
₽0.9385042676
|1 GAG إلى INR
₹0.7957385884
|1 GAG إلى IDR
Rp151.3855495488
|1 GAG إلى PHP
₱0.54483668
|1 GAG إلى EGP
￡E.0.46634326
|1 GAG إلى BRL
R$0.0565152624
|1 GAG إلى CAD
C$0.0132977088
|1 GAG إلى BDT
৳1.1315057356
|1 GAG إلى NGN
₦14.3839653876
|1 GAG إلى UAH
₴0.3921900644
|1 GAG إلى VES
Bs0.48942956
|1 GAG إلى PKR
Rs2.5830799344
|1 GAG إلى KZT
₸4.8963271944
|1 GAG إلى THB
฿0.3202531536
|1 GAG إلى TWD
NT$0.3057549572
|1 GAG إلى CHF
Fr0.0084034132
|1 GAG إلى HKD
HK$0.0718445656
|1 GAG إلى MAD
.د.م0.0931763068