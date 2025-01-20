سعر ETCPOW (ETCPOW)
سعر ETCPOW (ETCPOW) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.01344353. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر ETCPOW مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق ETCPOW الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.02K
- تغيير سعر ETCPOW خلال اليوم هو +4.09%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر ETCPOW مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر ETCPOW.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر ETCPOW مقابل USD هو $ +0.00052849 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر ETCPOW مقابل USD هو $ -0.0023326312 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر ETCPOW مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000439522 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر ETCPOW مقابل USD هو $ +0.00201901238794481 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00052849
|+4.09%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0023326312
|-17.35%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0000439522
|-0.32%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.00201901238794481
|+17.67%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر ETCPOW: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-1.73%
+4.09%
+6.38%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 ETCPOW إلى AUD
A$0.0216440833
|1 ETCPOW إلى GBP
￡0.0110236946
|1 ETCPOW إلى EUR
€0.0130402241
|1 ETCPOW إلى USD
$0.01344353
|1 ETCPOW إلى MYR
RM0.0603614497
|1 ETCPOW إلى TRY
₺0.4783207974
|1 ETCPOW إلى JPY
¥2.1017614802
|1 ETCPOW إلى RUB
₽1.3689546599
|1 ETCPOW إلى INR
₹1.1636719568
|1 ETCPOW إلى IDR
Rp220.3857024432
|1 ETCPOW إلى PHP
₱0.7860431991
|1 ETCPOW إلى EGP
￡E.0.6764784296
|1 ETCPOW إلى BRL
R$0.0817366624
|1 ETCPOW إلى CAD
C$0.0193586832
|1 ETCPOW إلى BDT
৳1.6332544597
|1 ETCPOW إلى NGN
₦20.9727134118
|1 ETCPOW إلى UAH
₴0.565972613
|1 ETCPOW إلى VES
Bs0.72595062
|1 ETCPOW إلى PKR
Rs3.7456363286
|1 ETCPOW إلى KZT
₸7.131792665
|1 ETCPOW إلى THB
฿0.4613819496
|1 ETCPOW إلى TWD
NT$0.4405444781
|1 ETCPOW إلى CHF
Fr0.0122336123
|1 ETCPOW إلى HKD
HK$0.1045906634
|1 ETCPOW إلى MAD
.د.م0.1349730412