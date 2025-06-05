سعر EmerCoin (EMC)
سعر EmerCoin (EMC) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00291841. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 140.46K. يتم تحديث سعر EMC مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق EmerCoin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر EmerCoin خلال اليوم هو -0.38%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 48.12M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر EMC مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر EMC.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر EmerCoin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر EmerCoin مقابل USD هو $ +0.0036319040 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر EmerCoin مقابل USD هو $ +0.0054900705 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر EmerCoin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.38%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0036319040
|+124.45%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0054900705
|+188.12%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر EmerCoin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.12%
-0.38%
-5.78%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Emercoin (EMC) is an open-source cryptocurrency which originated from Bitcoin, Peercoin and Namecoin. Other than being a cryptocurrency, it is also a platform for secure distributed blockchain business services. The EMC coin is used for accessing the blockchain-based services provided by Emercoin. Emercoin inherits the reliability and security of Bitcoin, while at the same time adding more features to its own blockchain by leveraging several innovative technologies. The Emercoin blockchain has been specially designed to provide businesses with the secure blockchain services and also allow them to create their own decentralized apps. Emercoin was founded in the year 2013 by Eugene Shumilov who also serves as the chief executive officer of Emercoin. The Emercoin team also consists chief technical officer Oleg Khovayko, a cryptocurrency & financial expert and Stan Polozov a Blockchain Implementation Specialist. Emercoin is also backed by a decentralized team of nine advisors from across the world. Emercoin has been in the market since 2014, and its past trend in the cryptocurrency market shows that it has followed a steady and stable growth. Emercoin has scored many partnerships. Two of its major partners are Coca Cola and Microsoft. Some other partners are RedHat, LLoyd’s, Bitfury, Aspanta, Deloitte, Authorizers, Foundico, Anteko, etc. Emercoin has also been featured on some prominent media platforms such as Forbes, Digital Trends, Engadget, The Business Times, Aljazeera, Gadgets Now and others. With the sheer variety of services that the Emercoin platform makes available to its users, it would not be surprising to see this currency be viewed as a lucrative investment option by many novice as well as experienced investors in the near future. With the currency’s value currently hitting new highs, it can be said that many people are now beginning to see the true power and potential of this emerging blockchain. However, as is the case with all crypto assets, past performance should not be used to predict the future value of EMC.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 EMC إلى VND
₫76.79795915
|1 EMC إلى AUD
A$0.0044651673
|1 EMC إلى GBP
￡0.0021304393
|1 EMC إلى EUR
€0.0025390167
|1 EMC إلى USD
$0.00291841
|1 EMC إلى MYR
RM0.0123740584
|1 EMC إلى TRY
₺0.1147226971
|1 EMC إلى JPY
¥0.4170116049
|1 EMC إلى RUB
₽0.2312256243
|1 EMC إلى INR
₹0.2506330508
|1 EMC إلى IDR
Rp47.8427792304
|1 EMC إلى KRW
₩3.9652144829
|1 EMC إلى PHP
₱0.1623511483
|1 EMC إلى EGP
￡E.0.1449574247
|1 EMC إلى BRL
R$0.0164306483
|1 EMC إلى CAD
C$0.0039690376
|1 EMC إلى BDT
৳0.3564545974
|1 EMC إلى NGN
₦4.6031497248
|1 EMC إلى UAH
₴0.1209097263
|1 EMC إلى VES
Bs0.28308577
|1 EMC إلى PKR
Rs0.82299162
|1 EMC إلى KZT
₸1.488972782
|1 EMC إلى THB
฿0.0949942455
|1 EMC إلى TWD
NT$0.0872020908
|1 EMC إلى AED
د.إ0.0107105647
|1 EMC إلى CHF
Fr0.0023639121
|1 EMC إلى HKD
HK$0.0228803344
|1 EMC إلى MAD
.د.م0.0268201879
|1 EMC إلى MXN
$0.0560042879