سعر Echo Bot (ECHO)
سعر Echo Bot (ECHO) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00003078. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر ECHO مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Echo Bot الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 282.15
- تغيير سعر Echo Bot خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر ECHO مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر ECHO.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Echo Bot مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Echo Bot مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000004502 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Echo Bot مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000004643 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Echo Bot مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0000004502
|-1.46%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0000004643
|-1.50%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Echo Bot: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-8.61%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
The Echo Bot utilizes real-time data from top traders on the Binance leaderboard, providing users with valuable insights into their trades. Users receive signals indicating long/short positions, traded tokens, leverage used, TP, and SL. It's a powerful tool for learning and potentially mirroring successful trading strategies. IMG_0888.PNG echo bot How It Works Echonomics Dextools Uniswap Telegram IMG_0875.PNG Introducing Echo Bot Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of the complexities of trading and struggling to learn technical analysis? Do you wish to follow the footsteps of successful traders effortlessly? Look no further! Echo Bot is here to revolutionize your trading journey and make it an absolute breeze. Telegram Echo Bot Why Choose Echo? Effortless Trading: With Echo Bot, trading becomes a stress-free experience. Say goodbye to complicated analysis and countless hours spent on research. Expert Strategies: Benefit from the wisdom of the best traders! Echo Bot allows you to follow and replicate the proven strategies of successful traders in real-time. Time-Saver: We understand that your time is valuable. Echo Bot does the hard work for you, saving you precious hours to focus on other important aspects of your life. Mental Peace: Trading can be emotionally draining, but with Echo Bot's intelligent algorithms, you can trade with confidence, knowing that you have a reliable companion guiding you. How does Echo work? The Echo Bot utilizes real-time data from top traders on the Binance leaderboard, providing users with valuable insights into their trades. Users receive signals indicating long/short positions, traded tokens, leverage used, TP, and SL. It's a powerful tool for learning and potentially mirroring successful trading strategies. Access to Echo Bot is available through 2 different options Option 1: Gain lifetime access to Echo Bot with a one-time payment of $600 USDT for PLATINUM access and $1000 for DIAMOND access (More details on this TBA). This one time payment unlocks the full power of our Echo bot, allowing you to enjoy hassle-free and profitable trading. (This price is subject to change over time). This fee is carefully allocated to ensure the growth and sustainability of the Echo ecosystem. Sales generated from this method will go towards our upcoming revenue share and treasury. Option 2: Alternatively, you can acquire access to Echo Bot by purchasing 2 million ECHO tokens and holding them in your wallet to retain full access to Platinum and Diamond. This offers you an additional pathway to harness the full potential of Echo.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
