سعر EasyCake (MCAKE)
سعر EasyCake (MCAKE) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.356475. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر MCAKE مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق EasyCake الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 197.49
- تغيير سعر EasyCake خلال اليوم هو +26.02%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر MCAKE مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر MCAKE.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر EasyCake مقابل USD هو $ +0.073601 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر EasyCake مقابل USD هو $ -0.0745030254 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر EasyCake مقابل USD هو $ -0.2971742786 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر EasyCake مقابل USD هو $ -3.5626048226713843 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.073601
|+26.02%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0745030254
|-20.89%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.2971742786
|-83.36%
|90 يوم
|$ -3.5626048226713843
|-90.90%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر EasyCake: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.03%
+26.02%
+13.35%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Easy Cake is a platform that has established a meaningful presence within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It caters to a broad spectrum of users by offering a wide range of DeFi services in a streamlined and accessible manner. The platform’s primary objective is to simplify DeFi, making it approachable for both newcomers and experienced investors alike. With a user-friendly interface, Easy Cake ensures that participants can navigate through various financial tools such as staking, yield farming, and liquidity provision with ease, removing many of the technical barriers that often discourage users from engaging with DeFi. One of the standout features of Easy Cake is its commitment to transparency and community-driven development. Users are not just participants but active contributors to the evolution of the platform. Through the native token, MCAKE, users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and also take part in governance decisions that shape the project’s future direction. This model of decentralization ensures that the community remains at the heart of the project’s growth, fostering a strong relationship between the platform and its users. Furthermore, Easy Cake focuses on offering a rewarding ecosystem through competitive yield farming opportunities and automated earning processes. By automating many of the complex tasks, Easy Cake reduces the learning curve for users, allowing them to participate without requiring extensive technical knowledge. The platform also supports liquidity provision, giving users additional ways to earn through the MCAKE token, which further enriches the DeFi experience. Looking ahead, Easy Cake has ambitious plans to expand its offerings, with future developments aimed at integrating more advanced DeFi tools, enhancing the platform’s functionality, and forming strategic partnerships that add value to its ecosystem. Through these efforts, Easy Cake seeks to grow its user base and solidify its place as a leader in the DeFi space, offering a secure, transparent, and rewarding platform for users across all experience levels. In essence, Easy Cake combines simplicity, transparency, and community engagement to deliver a DeFi experience that is accessible, rewarding, and forward-looking. It’s a platform built for the future, driven by the needs and preferences of its users.
