توكنوميكس Doge Protocol (DOGEP)
معلومات Doge Protocol (DOGEP)
What Is Doge Protocol?
Doge Protocol is an upcoming platform consisting of decentralized networks, smart contracts and apps. The primary component of this platform will be a quantum-resistant blockchain that supports smart contracts, satellite chains & tokens. In order to secure Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from quantum computer threats (Y2Q problem), Doge Protocol will multi-fork these blockchains along with the DogeP tokens, to create one large quantum resistant blockchain. Doge Protocol is a community driven initiative.
What is the vision of Doge Protocol?
Please check the Vision Paper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Vision-Paper-1.pdf for details on the aspirations & vision of Doge Protocol.
-
Protect Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin from Quantum Computer threats (Y2Q problem).
-
Create a platform for decentralized apps that provides a solution for real world problems.
-
Ability to add satellite chains that provide solutions for specific use-cases such as streaming.
-
Community driven development.
What is the technology behind the Doge Protocol Platform?
Since its inception in 2021, the Doge Protocol community has released several whitepapers detailing the technology behind Doge Protocol. More whitepapers will be published as the platform keeps evolving.
-
Quantum Resistance Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf
-
Consensus Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Quantum-Resistance-Whitepaper.pdf
-
Data Availability Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Data-Availability-Whitepaper.pdf
-
Blockchain Allocation Whitepaper https://dogeprotocol.org/whitepapers/Doge-Protocol-Blockchain-Allocation-Whitepaper.pdf
What are the achievements of Doge Protocol?
Since its inception in 2021, Doge Protocol community has delivered the following items:
- 3 Testnets have been released so far, the latest being T2.
توكنوميكس Doge Protocol (DOGEP) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Doge Protocol (DOGEP)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Doge Protocol (DOGEP): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Doge Protocol (DOGEP) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن DOGEP التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن DOGEP التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس DOGEP، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن DOGEP!
توقعات سعر DOGEP
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه DOGEP؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار DOGEP الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.