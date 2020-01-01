توكنوميكس Doctor Evil (EVIL)
معلومات Doctor Evil (EVIL)
About Doctor Evil Crypto: Doctor Evil Crypto is a revolutionary meme token aiming to redefine interactions within decentralized ecosystems. The project combines playful mischief with advanced technology to offer a unique and entertaining cryptocurrency experience. Unlike conventional tokens, Doctor Evil positions itself as an inventive force that keeps the competition in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector alert.
What is the project about? Doctor Evil Crypto seeks to inject a degree of playfulness into the financial landscape by merging the concept of memes with cryptocurrency. The token intends to empower users to embrace their mischievous side and engage in an exciting adventure within the dark side of DeFi.
What makes your project unique? Doctor Evil Crypto distinguishes itself through its fusion of fun and cutting-edge technology. The token is designed for those who wish to break away from the mundane and explore a thrilling cryptocurrency experience. It's not just a token; it's a movement to disrupt the meme economy and add a dash of mischief to finance.
History of your project: Doctor Evil Crypto is a fairly new project; more detailed historical information isn’t provided.
What’s next for your project? Doctor Evil has several plans including the launch of super rare DOCTOR EVIL NFTs, an augmented reality game, single-sided staking for loyal holders, a decentralized exchange (EVIL DEX) with low swap fees, and an optimized over-the-counter (OTC) desk for private trades.
What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) Doctor Evil tokens can be used to participate in exclusive NFT launches, play augmented reality games, engage in single-sided staking to earn passive rewards, trade on the EVIL DEX with low fees, and conduct private trades through an optimized OTC desk.
توكنوميكس Doctor Evil (EVIL) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Doctor Evil (EVIL)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Doctor Evil (EVIL): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Doctor Evil (EVIL) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن EVIL التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن EVIL التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.