توكنوميكس DIGIVERSE (DIGI)
معلومات DIGIVERSE (DIGI)
Digiverse is the world's first and only digital metaverse that creates the perception of virtual reality. It is the single most successful and patented example of instantiating Metaverse environments.
Digiverse is an innovative blockchain project that merges virtual and real world, implementing it into the physical world securely and expeditiously. It is not just a concept; it's a reality, occupying 5000 square meters in the Land of Legends and commended by world-renowned figures after their visits.
At its core, Digiverse is composed of several main components, including a Metaverse, Digital Identity, Crypto Exchange (Centralised), and DigiTravel. It complements these main components with supporting features such as an NFT Marketplace, Digital NFT Auctions, a Project Incubator, Launchpad, Staking capabilities and a Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DEX).
Digiverse's Metaverse is a platform that provides immersive experiences to people through diverse regions, each with unique stories and scenarios. It allows individuals to engage with digital art using all of their senses. Its Digital Identity offers a secure and trustworthy system for digital interactions. The in-built Crypto Exchange provides a venue for swift and safe digital asset trading. DigiTravel integrates traveling experiences within the Metaverse, creating a new realm of tourism.
In addition to these, Digiverse develops software products with cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, hologram technology, and crypto asset exchange platforms, maintaining company's values like continuous innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices.
In short, Digiverse aims to advance the blockchain technology by integrating real-world and virtual phenomena, driven by a commitment to technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and enduring business relationships.
توكنوميكس DIGIVERSE (DIGI) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار DIGIVERSE (DIGI)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس DIGIVERSE (DIGI): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس DIGIVERSE (DIGI) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن DIGI التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن DIGI التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس DIGI، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن DIGI!
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.