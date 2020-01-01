توكنوميكس Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”.
Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action.
The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon.
We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP.
To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed.
By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن DOGIN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن DOGIN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس DOGIN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن DOGIN!
توقعات سعر DOGIN
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه DOGIN؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار DOGIN الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
