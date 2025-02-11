سعر Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)
سعر Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00019244. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 192.44K. يتم تحديث سعر DOGIN مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Department of Government Inefficiency الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 3.35K
- تغيير سعر Department of Government Inefficiency خلال اليوم هو -3.49%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 1.00B
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Department of Government Inefficiency مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Department of Government Inefficiency مقابل USD هو $ -0.0001120703 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Department of Government Inefficiency مقابل USD هو $ -0.0001554721 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Department of Government Inefficiency مقابل USD هو $ -0.0013443454376322533 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-3.49%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0001120703
|-58.23%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0001554721
|-80.78%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.0013443454376322533
|-87.47%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Department of Government Inefficiency: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.08%
-3.49%
-8.82%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”. Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action. The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon. We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP. To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed. By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
