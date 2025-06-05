سعر Dawg World (DAWG)
سعر Dawg World (DAWG) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 4.93K. يتم تحديث سعر DAWG مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Dawg World الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر Dawg World خلال اليوم هو +0.20%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 997.42M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر DAWG مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر DAWG.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Dawg World مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Dawg World مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Dawg World مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Dawg World مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.20%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-4.67%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Dawg World: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
+0.20%
-11.06%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 DAWG إلى VND
₫--
|1 DAWG إلى AUD
A$--
|1 DAWG إلى GBP
￡--
|1 DAWG إلى EUR
€--
|1 DAWG إلى USD
$--
|1 DAWG إلى MYR
RM--
|1 DAWG إلى TRY
₺--
|1 DAWG إلى JPY
¥--
|1 DAWG إلى RUB
₽--
|1 DAWG إلى INR
₹--
|1 DAWG إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 DAWG إلى KRW
₩--
|1 DAWG إلى PHP
₱--
|1 DAWG إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 DAWG إلى BRL
R$--
|1 DAWG إلى CAD
C$--
|1 DAWG إلى BDT
৳--
|1 DAWG إلى NGN
₦--
|1 DAWG إلى UAH
₴--
|1 DAWG إلى VES
Bs--
|1 DAWG إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 DAWG إلى KZT
₸--
|1 DAWG إلى THB
฿--
|1 DAWG إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 DAWG إلى AED
د.إ--
|1 DAWG إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 DAWG إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 DAWG إلى MAD
.د.م--
|1 DAWG إلى MXN
$--