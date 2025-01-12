سعر Cowrie (COWRIE)
سعر Cowrie (COWRIE) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 690.12. يتم تحديث سعر COWRIE مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Cowrie الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 2.67
- تغيير سعر Cowrie خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 1.38M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر COWRIE مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر COWRIE.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Cowrie مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Cowrie مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Cowrie مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Cowrie مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|+0.51%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Cowrie: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-0.19%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
COWRIE is a blockchain-based international utility gifting token, built as a cornerstone of South Africa’s digital economic recovery plan. The COWRIE is a COBRA initiative developed for the benefit of the upliftment of local people and the development of their local communities within South Africa. The COWRIE initiative, which combines legal, with blockchain and mobile as core technology, places much-needed community upliftment income directly into the hands of the people or projects they are intended for from all around the world – whilst ensuring radical transparency. Blockchain gives us a way to track every transaction made in a network and avoids corruption or irresponsible spending, whilst mobile gives us reach into all the unpenetrated areas where communities are underdeveloped due to financial constraints or demographical challenges. Meet COWRIE The vessel to unlock endless possibilities in the digital realm. When Schindlers Si (Schindlers Innovation) attorneys and Virtual Nation Builders were approached to develop the COWRIE project, the primary concerns of the COWRIE project were not only to ensure that our grassroots citizens benefit from this initiative but to also find a way to uniquely safeguard all South Africans from loss in their initial purchase of COWRIE tokens to contrast a world where crypto scams are rife. Being the leading blockchain attorneys in South Africa, it was important that Schindlers Si Attorneys were specifically appointed to therefore provide professional oversight over an incorruptible trust (founded on radical transparency) created to fund community-based projects. In addition, Schindlers Si attorneys were also appointed to manage the escrow arrangement to ensure a money-back guarantee of a full refund for all purchases of COWRIE during the ICO VIP launch sale. Legal and Blockchain join forces Despite its disruptive solutions, tokenized blockchain projects have not been able to fully harness their potential due to a l
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 COWRIE إلى AUD
A$--
|1 COWRIE إلى GBP
￡--
|1 COWRIE إلى EUR
€--
|1 COWRIE إلى USD
$--
|1 COWRIE إلى MYR
RM--
|1 COWRIE إلى TRY
₺--
|1 COWRIE إلى JPY
¥--
|1 COWRIE إلى RUB
₽--
|1 COWRIE إلى INR
₹--
|1 COWRIE إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 COWRIE إلى PHP
₱--
|1 COWRIE إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 COWRIE إلى BRL
R$--
|1 COWRIE إلى CAD
C$--
|1 COWRIE إلى BDT
৳--
|1 COWRIE إلى NGN
₦--
|1 COWRIE إلى UAH
₴--
|1 COWRIE إلى VES
Bs--
|1 COWRIE إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 COWRIE إلى KZT
₸--
|1 COWRIE إلى THB
฿--
|1 COWRIE إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 COWRIE إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 COWRIE إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 COWRIE إلى MAD
.د.م--