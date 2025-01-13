سعر Cola Token (COLA)
سعر Cola Token (COLA) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00205571. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر COLA مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Cola Token الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.13
- تغيير سعر Cola Token خلال اليوم هو +0.01%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Cola Token مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Cola Token مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000752007 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Cola Token مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000498230 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Cola Token مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000064872083000656 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0000752007
|-3.65%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0000498230
|-2.42%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.0000064872083000656
|-0.31%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Cola Token: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
+0.01%
-0.59%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Project Description: ColaFactory is a yield farming project built on PulseChain, incorporating intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. With a focus on maximizing returns for participants, ColaFactory provides an innovative approach to yield farming on the PulseChain network. Unique Features: What sets ColaFactory apart is its intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. Unlike traditional yield farming projects, ColaFactory implements advanced algorithms and strategies to optimize farming rewards and minimize risks. This intelligent approach enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of the farming process, giving participants a competitive edge in the market. Project History: ColaFactory was conceived by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a deep understanding of yield farming and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project started its development journey in [insert starting year] with the aim of revolutionizing the yield farming landscape. The team conducted extensive research, gathered insights from the community, and iterated on their ideas to create a truly innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The future of ColaFactory is filled with exciting prospects. The team is committed to continuously enhancing the platform by integrating new features and improving existing functionalities. They will focus on expanding partnerships, conducting thorough audits, and ensuring the security and reliability of the platform. Additionally, the team plans to explore cross-chain compatibility to enable users to leverage the benefits of other blockchain ecosystems. Token Utility: The native token of ColaFactory serves as the fuel for the ecosystem. It has multiple use cases within the platform, including: Governance: Token holders can participate in the decision-making process by voting on important proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Farming: Participants can stake their tokens to earn rewards or use them for yield farming, taking advantage of the intelligent
