ما هو CoinFi ( COFI )

CoinFi(COFI) is a decentralized market intelligence platform providing investors and traders with information needed to make wise market decisions. With the ever-growing list of coins and tokens on the market, for traders and investors alike, there is a distinct lack of information. What information that is available is scattered across various social media platforms, blogs and podcasts. Harnessing and processing this information can be quite tedious and fatigue can result in poor decisions. CoinFi seeks to allow users to monitor and analyze real-time market data with a crowdsourced and curated news database. News from various channels will be surfaced by incentivized community curators who will be rewarded with CoinFi tokens for being the first to surface a high-value content. CoinFi will also store and display historical news and its effects on a coin, filtering all news submissions based on relevancy, category and recency. There are various trading Signals indicative of market movement. CoinFi will internally develop quantitative models based on high-frequency hedge funds in the equities market, while traders will also have the opportunity to share and monetize their own trading signals in a manner of crowdsourcing market intelligence. CoinFi plans to start off targeting existing retail traders in cryptocurrency and as the platform grows, move upmarket and develop further features catering to institutional traders. There will be 3 tiers of subscription: Free, Stake and Premium, with varying degrees of access to market information.

MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!