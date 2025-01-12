سعر Child Support ($CS)
سعر Child Support ($CS) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر $CS مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Child Support الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 164.49
- تغيير سعر Child Support خلال اليوم هو +0.60%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر $CS مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر $CS.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Child Support مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Child Support مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Child Support مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Child Support مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.60%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-10.02%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-29.30%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Child Support: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.10%
+0.60%
-0.74%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? With the latest features of blockchain like NFT, Child Support is aiming to create a moderate platform for both trading of NFT and a transparent charity platform. Child Support is a platform that connects the non-profit community by providing an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. Child Support services include an internal exchange for converting Child Support Token into BUSD. Now charity organizations can easily use our platform to accept crypto as a donation. We have paved the way for the crypto economy to charity. What makes your project unique? Non-profits confront significant problems in terms of trust: Approximately one-third of Americans do not trust philanthropic organizations to spend their contributions wisely, and more than 60% of people worldwide do not believe such organizations can fulfil their aims. History of your project. Almost every new project in the blockchain market strives to capture the audience's attention and engagement, whether they are providing a solution or any cases or not. But Child Support is aiming to create a community around the project with the main goal to help children around the world. Child Support stands for something and represents all those who are willing to help the ones who need help. Child Support serves both as a decentralized autonomous charity. Also, it offers a solution to charity organizations that were not able to accept crypto as a charity in past to utilize this new space. What’s next for your project? Child Support was built with one purpose - to build the best decentralized technology available to the world while building mass adoption of cryptocurrency and making an equal impact on humanity at the same time. What can your token be used for? Child Support bridges the new world of decentralized finance with a such noble cause and unlocks new possibilities for them.
