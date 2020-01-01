توكنوميكس BuildAI (BUILD)
معلومات BuildAI (BUILD)
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
توكنوميكس BuildAI (BUILD) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار BuildAI (BUILD)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس BuildAI (BUILD): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس BuildAI (BUILD) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن BUILD التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن BUILD التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس BUILD، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن BUILD!
توقعات سعر BUILD
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه BUILD؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار BUILD الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.