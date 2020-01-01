توكنوميكس Buddha (BUDDHA)
معلومات Buddha (BUDDHA)
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
توكنوميكس Buddha (BUDDHA) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Buddha (BUDDHA)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
توكنوميكس Buddha (BUDDHA): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Buddha (BUDDHA) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن BUDDHA التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن BUDDHA التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس BUDDHA، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن BUDDHA!
توقعات سعر BUDDHA
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه BUDDHA؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار BUDDHA الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.