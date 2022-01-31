سعر Broovs Projects (BRS)
سعر Broovs Projects (BRS) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر BRS مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Broovs Projects الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 2.66K
- تغيير سعر Broovs Projects خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BRS مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BRS.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Broovs Projects مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Broovs Projects مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Broovs Projects مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Broovs Projects مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-79.41%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-86.69%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Broovs Projects: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-88.97%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What Is Broovs Project (BRS)? Broovs Projects (BRS) are human and user-oriented projects established by Academics. Broovs Projects is an ecosystem that aims to share its revenues with users, does not share users' information with third parties, and is integrated with social media platforms within the project. It works on the mechanism of directing users and advertisers to useful channels and content. Broovs Projects (BRS) is the native utility token used for: With Broovs search engine, it provides the user with the most useful information in the fastest way, https://broovs.com With Fanmeter tv, it scores the phenomena and provides the most accurate content from the most useful user, https://fanmeter.tv Correspondence and conversations with Swift Messenger allow safe data transfer and information exchange without sharing them with third parties, https://swiftmessengerweb.com Working with the PoS algorithm, Broovs Project creates an ecosystem that ensures data storage, storage, sending, backup and security with XRAY Blockchain. https://raychain.io Broovs Project mediates the listing and offering of secure projects with CoinSwifter Exchange and SafeCoinList Projects. https://coinswifter.com Allows BRS to be swapped, staked and securely stored with the Broovs.io Wallet application. https://broovs.io How Many BRS Coins Are in Circulation? Broovs Projects launched its mainnet on April 06, 2021 with 11 billion BRS tokens created at the time of formation. By burning 9.5 billion tokens on 31.01.2022, the total supply was reduced to 1.5 billion and the transition to the BSC network was achieved. There are 350,000,000 BRSs in circulation. Who are the Founders of Broovs Projects? Broovs Projects was established by Konya Technical University Engineering Faculty Academicians in 2021 at Teknokent Technology Development Center. All of the founders are people with extensive experience in programming. Broovs Projects employs more than 30 staff, including academics, interns and experienced developers. Detailed information with the main team is given on the official website of Broovs Projects.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 BRS إلى AUD
A$--
|1 BRS إلى GBP
￡--
|1 BRS إلى EUR
€--
|1 BRS إلى USD
$--
|1 BRS إلى MYR
RM--
|1 BRS إلى TRY
₺--
|1 BRS إلى JPY
¥--
|1 BRS إلى RUB
₽--
|1 BRS إلى INR
₹--
|1 BRS إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 BRS إلى PHP
₱--
|1 BRS إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 BRS إلى BRL
R$--
|1 BRS إلى CAD
C$--
|1 BRS إلى BDT
৳--
|1 BRS إلى NGN
₦--
|1 BRS إلى UAH
₴--
|1 BRS إلى VES
Bs--
|1 BRS إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 BRS إلى KZT
₸--
|1 BRS إلى THB
฿--
|1 BRS إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 BRS إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 BRS إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 BRS إلى MAD
.د.م--