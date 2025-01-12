سعر Bridgador (GADOR)
سعر Bridgador (GADOR) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00000906. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر GADOR مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Bridgador الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 13.59
- تغيير سعر Bridgador خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر GADOR مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر GADOR.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Bridgador مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Bridgador مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000020581 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Bridgador مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000019878 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Bridgador مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0000020581
|-22.71%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0000019878
|-21.94%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Bridgador: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-12.04%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Meet Bridgador, the crypto world's beloved pet dog, fulfilling the dreams of Ansem and dog enthusiasts in the digital realm. Bridgador is not just a canine companion; it's the best dog on-chain, proudly representing the innovative and entertaining world of Solana memecoins. This project pays homage to the community's love for dogs and addresses the growing demand for engaging and interactive crypto investments. Key Features: Solana Ecosystem Integration: Bridgador is proudly built on the Solana blockchain, taking advantage of its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. By choosing Solana as its foundation, Bridgador aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient experience while actively contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Ansem's Dream Realized: Ansem, like many others, had a dream of owning the perfect pet dog. Bridgador brings that dream to life on the blockchain, creating a unique and cherished digital companion that can be owned and interacted with in a virtual environment. Best Dog On-Chain: Bridgador isn't just any digital dog – it's the best dog on-chain. Representing the epitome of loyalty and companionship in the crypto space, Bridgador stands out as a symbol of the fun and exciting possibilities within the world of Solana memecoins. Interactive Investing: This project introduces a fun and interactive way of investing, allowing users to not only own Bridgador tokens but also engage in activities that enhance the value and uniqueness of their digital canine companion. Whether it's participating in virtual dog shows, competitions, or community events, Bridgador brings a new level of entertainment to the world of crypto investments. Supporting the Solana Ecosystem: Bridgador goes beyond being a digital pet by actively supporting the Solana ecosystem. Through various mechanisms and initiatives, the project contributes to the growth and development of Solana, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship.
