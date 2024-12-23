سعر Brainers (BRAINERS)
سعر Brainers (BRAINERS) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.0128521. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 783.30K. يتم تحديث سعر BRAINERS مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Brainers الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 23.47
- تغيير سعر Brainers خلال اليوم هو -0.11%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 60.95M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BRAINERS مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BRAINERS.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Brainers مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Brainers مقابل USD هو $ -0.0048795028 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Brainers مقابل USD هو $ -0.0049845186 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Brainers مقابل USD هو $ -0.015316779005861902 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0048795028
|-37.96%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0049845186
|-38.78%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.015316779005861902
|-54.37%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Brainers: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
-0.11%
-1.05%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Brainers Social Network What is Brainers? Brainers is a social platform. The main goal of the Brainers project is to offer users the unique opportunity to generate income through simple social interaction. This initiative not only proposes an alternative source of income for participants but also aims to fundamentally transform the public perception of social networks. By promoting an interactive and productive community, Brainers intends to redefine the norms and values governing the social digital space. ______________________________________________ Brainers Token Utilities Direct Participation in the Digital Economy - Brainers token holders are active participants in an ecosystem that values and rewards online engagement, paving the way for a new era of participatory digital economy. Innovative Buyback Mechanism - The Brainers token buyback strategy contributes to price stabilization and continuous value growth, providing token holders with enhanced financial security and long-term appreciation potential. Demand Stimulation through Real Utility - By offering real utility within the Brainers ecosystem, the token becomes essential for transactions, rewards, and other functions, which stimulates demand and, consequently, the value of the token. Exclusive Benefits for Holders - Access to special rewards, bonuses, and opportunities within the Brainers platform is reserved exclusively for token holders, thus providing added value and solid reasons for acquisition and retention. Participatory Financing and Crowdfunding - The Brainers token grants access to exclusive participatory financing platforms, where holders can invest in innovative startups and projects supported by the Brainers community. This offers a unique opportunity to support and benefit from the success of emerging initiatives in the ecosystem. Exclusive Marketplace - A dedicated marketplace where Brainers token holders can buy, sell, or trade goods and services using the token.
|1 BRAINERS إلى AUD
A$0.020434839
|1 BRAINERS إلى GBP
￡0.010153159
|1 BRAINERS إلى EUR
€0.012209495
|1 BRAINERS إلى USD
$0.0128521
|1 BRAINERS إلى MYR
RM0.05783445
|1 BRAINERS إلى TRY
₺0.452136878
|1 BRAINERS إلى JPY
¥2.010582524
|1 BRAINERS إلى RUB
₽1.321324401
|1 BRAINERS إلى INR
₹1.091657374
|1 BRAINERS إلى IDR
Rp207.291906463
|1 BRAINERS إلى PHP
₱0.756217564
|1 BRAINERS إلى EGP
￡E.0.653657806
|1 BRAINERS إلى BRL
R$0.078140768
|1 BRAINERS إلى CAD
C$0.018378503
|1 BRAINERS إلى BDT
৳1.529528421
|1 BRAINERS إلى NGN
₦19.894793758
|1 BRAINERS إلى UAH
₴0.536832217
|1 BRAINERS إلى VES
Bs0.6554571
|1 BRAINERS إلى PKR
Rs3.562987683
|1 BRAINERS إلى KZT
₸6.721776821
|1 BRAINERS إلى THB
฿0.439413299
|1 BRAINERS إلى TWD
NT$0.419364023
|1 BRAINERS إلى CHF
Fr0.011438369
|1 BRAINERS إلى HKD
HK$0.099860817
|1 BRAINERS إلى MAD
.د.م0.128778042