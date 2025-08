معلومات boots (BOOTS)

$BOOTS is more than a memecoin — it’s a symbol of strength, grit, and the journey through life and crypto. Born from the lore of a small kitty lacing up a rugged pair of boots, it represents resilience in the face of struggle and the courage to keep moving forward. In a space full of noise and hype, $BOOTS stands for purpose: no shortcuts, no gimmicks — just pure hustle. Lace up, walk tall, and let every step tell your story.