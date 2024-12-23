سعر Bitcoin Diamond (BCD)
سعر Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.063156. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 11.56M. يتم تحديث سعر BCD مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Bitcoin Diamond الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 13.21K
- تغيير سعر Bitcoin Diamond خلال اليوم هو +4.71%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 188.16M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BCD مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BCD.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Bitcoin Diamond مقابل USD هو $ +0.00284138 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin Diamond مقابل USD هو $ -0.0103982185 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin Diamond مقابل USD هو $ +0.0007487585 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Bitcoin Diamond مقابل USD هو $ -0.0022612938311003 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00284138
|+4.71%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0103982185
|-16.46%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0007487585
|+1.19%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.0022612938311003
|-3.45%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Bitcoin Diamond: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.85%
+4.71%
-23.27%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 BCD إلى AUD
A$0.10041804
|1 BCD إلى GBP
￡0.04989324
|1 BCD إلى EUR
€0.0599982
|1 BCD إلى USD
$0.063156
|1 BCD إلى MYR
RM0.284202
|1 BCD إلى TRY
₺2.2199334
|1 BCD إلى JPY
¥9.87886152
|1 BCD إلى RUB
₽6.49369992
|1 BCD إلى INR
₹5.36447064
|1 BCD إلى IDR
Rp1,018.64501868
|1 BCD إلى PHP
₱3.71609904
|1 BCD إلى EGP
￡E.3.21400884
|1 BCD إلى BRL
R$0.38398848
|1 BCD إلى CAD
C$0.09031308
|1 BCD إلى BDT
৳7.51619556
|1 BCD إلى NGN
₦97.76422488
|1 BCD إلى UAH
₴2.63802612
|1 BCD إلى VES
Bs3.220956
|1 BCD إلى PKR
Rs17.50873788
|1 BCD إلى KZT
₸33.03121956
|1 BCD إلى THB
฿2.16182988
|1 BCD إلى TWD
NT$2.06078028
|1 BCD إلى CHF
Fr0.05620884
|1 BCD إلى HKD
HK$0.49072212
|1 BCD إلى MAD
.د.م0.63282312