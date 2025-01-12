سعر Avian Labs (AVI)
سعر Avian Labs (AVI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 7.17K. يتم تحديث سعر AVI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Avian Labs الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 6.15
- تغيير سعر Avian Labs خلال اليوم هو +0.14%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 1.00B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر AVI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر AVI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Avian Labs مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Avian Labs مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Avian Labs مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Avian Labs مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-15.39%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-50.06%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Avian Labs: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.59%
+0.14%
-11.40%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs? Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future. Our Core Offerings: Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be. Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments. Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost. AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services. AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device. Solana-Powered Excellence: At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana. Leading the Solana Ecosystem: We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
