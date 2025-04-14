سعر AutoAir AI (AAI)
سعر AutoAir AI (AAI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00183269. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 60.90K. يتم تحديث سعر AAI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق AutoAir AI الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر AutoAir AI خلال اليوم هو -1.13%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 33.25M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر AAI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر AAI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر AutoAir AI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر AutoAir AI مقابل USD هو $ -0.0005078321 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر AutoAir AI مقابل USD هو $ -0.0012455956 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر AutoAir AI مقابل USD هو $ -0.008426982814817412 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-1.13%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0005078321
|-27.70%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0012455956
|-67.96%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.008426982814817412
|-82.13%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر AutoAir AI: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.25%
-1.13%
+2.10%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
|1 AAI إلى VND
₫46.99200429
|1 AAI إلى AUD
A$0.0028956502
|1 AAI إلى GBP
￡0.0013928444
|1 AAI إلى EUR
€0.0015944403
|1 AAI إلى USD
$0.00183269
|1 AAI إلى MYR
RM0.0081004898
|1 AAI إلى TRY
₺0.0696605469
|1 AAI إلى JPY
¥0.260975056
|1 AAI إلى RUB
₽0.1553204775
|1 AAI إلى INR
₹0.1579412242
|1 AAI إلى IDR
Rp31.0625377135
|1 AAI إلى KRW
₩2.6181259533
|1 AAI إلى PHP
₱0.1047932142
|1 AAI إلى EGP
￡E.0.0939436894
|1 AAI إلى BRL
R$0.0107395634
|1 AAI إلى CAD
C$0.0025291122
|1 AAI إلى BDT
৳0.2222136625
|1 AAI إلى NGN
₦2.9136472158
|1 AAI إلى UAH
₴0.0757084239
|1 AAI إلى VES
Bs0.13012099
|1 AAI إلى PKR
Rs0.5127683351
|1 AAI إلى KZT
₸0.9451548868
|1 AAI إلى THB
฿0.0614500957
|1 AAI إلى TWD
NT$0.0595074443
|1 AAI إلى AED
د.إ0.0067259723
|1 AAI إلى CHF
Fr0.0014844789
|1 AAI إلى HKD
HK$0.0142033475
|1 AAI إلى MAD
.د.م0.0170073632
|1 AAI إلى MXN
$0.0371669532