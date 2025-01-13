سعر Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT)
سعر Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر AQUAGOAT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Aqua Goat الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 2.87
- تغيير سعر Aqua Goat خلال اليوم هو +8.32%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر AQUAGOAT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر AQUAGOAT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Aqua Goat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Aqua Goat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Aqua Goat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Aqua Goat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+8.32%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|+19.48%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|+56.14%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Aqua Goat: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.02%
+8.32%
+4.73%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
