سعر Apertum (APTM)
سعر Apertum (APTM) المباشر لليوم هو USD 1.84. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 4.93M. يتم تحديث سعر APTM مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Apertum الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر Apertum خلال اليوم هو +3.87%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 2.68M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر APTM مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر APTM.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Apertum مقابل USD هو $ +0.06847 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Apertum مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Apertum مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Apertum مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.06847
|+3.87%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Apertum: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.05%
+3.87%
-6.07%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM إلى VND
₫47,179.44
|1 APTM إلى AUD
A$2.9072
|1 APTM إلى GBP
￡1.3984
|1 APTM إلى EUR
€1.6008
|1 APTM إلى USD
$1.84
|1 APTM إلى MYR
RM8.1328
|1 APTM إلى TRY
₺69.9384
|1 APTM إلى JPY
¥262.016
|1 APTM إلى RUB
₽155.94
|1 APTM إلى INR
₹158.5712
|1 APTM إلى IDR
Rp31,186.436
|1 APTM إلى KRW
₩2,628.5688
|1 APTM إلى PHP
₱105.2112
|1 APTM إلى EGP
￡E.94.3184
|1 APTM إلى BRL
R$10.7824
|1 APTM إلى CAD
C$2.5392
|1 APTM إلى BDT
৳223.1
|1 APTM إلى NGN
₦2,925.2688
|1 APTM إلى UAH
₴76.0104
|1 APTM إلى VES
Bs130.64
|1 APTM إلى PKR
Rs514.8136
|1 APTM إلى KZT
₸948.9248
|1 APTM إلى THB
฿61.6952
|1 APTM إلى TWD
NT$59.7448
|1 APTM إلى AED
د.إ6.7528
|1 APTM إلى CHF
Fr1.4904
|1 APTM إلى HKD
HK$14.26
|1 APTM إلى MAD
.د.م17.0752
|1 APTM إلى MXN
$37.3152