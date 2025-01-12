سعر Alman (ALMAN)
سعر Alman (ALMAN) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 11.62K. يتم تحديث سعر ALMAN مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Alman الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 9.09
- تغيير سعر Alman خلال اليوم هو -1.27%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.80M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر ALMAN مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر ALMAN.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Alman مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Alman مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Alman مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Alman مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-1.27%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-34.07%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-0.14%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Alman: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.36%
-1.27%
-22.73%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Alman is a cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain, and it aims to create a multi-faceted brand around its token with a strong focus on community and charitable giving. Here’s a breakdown of its key aspects and vision: Vision and Goals Brand Development: Alman isn't just about creating a token; it's about building a recognizable brand. The project plans to establish a presence across various digital platforms, including: Online Store: An e-commerce platform where users can purchase goods and services. The profits generated will support charitable causes. Spotify and Music Content: A Spotify account featuring original music, with the goal of leveraging the token’s branding to gain traction and grow the community. YouTube and Entertainment: A YouTube channel and other entertainment accounts to engage the audience through content, further solidifying the brand’s presence. Charitable Focus: All profits generated from these platforms will be donated to charity. This philanthropic angle is central to Alman’s mission, emphasizing social responsibility and community support. Community Building: Alman aims to build the largest crypto community in Germany. This involves extensive marketing strategies, including guerrilla and viral tactics, to onboard new holders and enthusiasts. The emphasis is on grassroots engagement and creating a strong, active community around the token. Marketing and Outreach Guerrilla Marketing: The project plans to use unconventional marketing strategies to create buzz and attract attention. This could involve street art, viral social media campaigns, and other creative approaches to reach potential users in Germany. Viral Campaigns: Leveraging the power of social media and online platforms to create viral content that promotes the Alman token and its associated brand. This could involve engaging challenges, memes, and collaborations with influencers. Technical and Community Aspects Solana Blockchain: Alman operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its high performance and low transaction costs. This choice of blockchain is intended to support the scalability and efficiency of the project. Community Engagement: Building a strong community is a core focus, and the project will likely involve regular updates, community events, and interactive content to keep users engaged and invested in the token. Overall, Alman aims to create a vibrant ecosystem around its token, blending entertainment, e-commerce, and philanthropy to build a brand with a strong community impact.
