سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM)
سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00213074. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 2.12M. يتم تحديث سعر AISM مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق AISM FAITH TOKEN الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN خلال اليوم هو -0.05%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.95M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر AISM مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر AISM.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر AISM FAITH TOKEN: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.21%
-0.05%
+29.23%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future. The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century. AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity. To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation. The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management. The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future. Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
يمكن أن يوفر فهم توكنوميكس AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) رؤية أعمق لقيمتها على المدى الطويل وإمكانات نموها. من كيفية توزيع التوكنات إلى كيفية إدارة العرض، تكشف توكنوميكس عن الهيكل الأساسي لاقتصاد المشروع. تعرف على توكنوميكس AISM والتوكن الشاملة الآن!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 AISM إلى VND
₫56.0704231
|1 AISM إلى AUD
A$0.0032600322
|1 AISM إلى GBP
￡0.0015554402
|1 AISM إلى EUR
€0.0018324364
|1 AISM إلى USD
$0.00213074
|1 AISM إلى MYR
RM0.0090343376
|1 AISM إلى TRY
₺0.0843986114
|1 AISM إلى JPY
¥0.3084885372
|1 AISM إلى RUB
₽0.1669860938
|1 AISM إلى INR
₹0.1830731808
|1 AISM إلى IDR
Rp34.9301583456
|1 AISM إلى KRW
₩2.8950151306
|1 AISM إلى PHP
₱0.121132569
|1 AISM إلى EGP
￡E.0.1066222296
|1 AISM إلى BRL
R$0.01171907
|1 AISM إلى CAD
C$0.0029191138
|1 AISM إلى BDT
৳0.2603977354
|1 AISM إلى NGN
₦3.2983429052
|1 AISM إلى UAH
₴0.0888944728
|1 AISM إلى VES
Bs0.21946622
|1 AISM إلى PKR
Rs0.6066856002
|1 AISM إلى KZT
₸1.1017204244
|1 AISM إلى THB
฿0.0695473536
|1 AISM إلى TWD
NT$0.0627716004
|1 AISM إلى AED
د.إ0.0078198158
|1 AISM إلى CHF
Fr0.001704592
|1 AISM إلى HKD
HK$0.0167050016
|1 AISM إلى MAD
.د.م0.0193684266
|1 AISM إلى MXN
$0.0405692896
|1 AISM إلى PLN
zł0.007777201