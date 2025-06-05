سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3)
سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 313.47K. يتم تحديث سعر AIR3 مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق AIR3 AIRewardrop الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop خلال اليوم هو -3.40%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 971.87M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر AIR3 مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر AIR3.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-3.40%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر AIR3 AIRewardrop: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.10%
-3.40%
+16.56%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
AIR3 is an autonomous AI Agent created by AIRewardrop to revolutionize how traders, investors and crypto enthusiasts interact with markets and communities. At its core, AIR3 constantly analyzes thousands of real-time data points from price feeds and on-chain metrics to social sentiment across X, Telegram and Discord and transforms that raw information into clear, actionable insights. Every day AIR3 automatically posts market highlights on X, answers live questions in Telegram groups, and streams detailed technical analysis on Twitch and YouTube. Its voice is powered by advanced text-to-speech technology, and soon it will appear as a fully expressive Metahuman avatar in Unreal Engine 5, reacting to market moves in real time and guiding viewers through charts and news. The $AIR3 token brings true utility to holders. By staking or burning tokens users unlock premium AI tools such as custom trading bots, extended message memory, priority access to on-chain alerts and direct interaction with the AI Agent inside their own Telegram or Discord servers. Free features include daily recap messages, basic sentiment scores and community polls. Premium features deliver deeper context, faster executions and personalized strategies. A highlight of the ecosystem is the AI Master Trainer program. This gamified experience invites users to complete challenges, share feedback and participate in training tasks that sharpen AIR3’s algorithms. Top performers earn AIR3 tokens, whitelist spots for special airdrops and early access to upcoming releases. Every interaction makes AIR3 smarter and more responsive. Looking ahead, AIR3 will expand across multiple blockchains, integrate real-time order execution and launch an AI-driven trading bot with transparent on-chain proof of each transaction. Socially, AIR3 will host live Q&A sessions, collaborate with influencers, and publish joint research reports. As the Metahuman avatar goes on tour across livestream platforms, viewers can expect immersive 3D experiences, interactive chart overlays and instant voice-driven trading commands. In short, AIR3 combines cutting-edge AI, decentralized finance and community engagement into a single, evolving agent. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as both a market analyst and a friendly companion in the fast-moving world of crypto. Whether you are a casual observer, a professional trader or a developer building the next generation of DeFi apps, AIR3 brings intelligence, automation and human-like interaction to every step of your journey.
