price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
price:mc_price_information_content_two
price:mc_price_information_currency_title_des
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|0.00%
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
price:mc_price_information_price_title_des
--
--
--
--
0.00%
--
price:mc_price_information_market_title_des
--
--
--
Wombat is a Web 3 Gaming Platform and is the only app a gamer needs to discover & play high-quality Web 3 games and to access & interact with NFTs on all major blockchains. Wombat empowers gamers to participate in the virtual economy, monetize playing time & achievements and adds a social dimension to gaming NFTs ownership. The overall goal for the Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is to become a social gaming experience ("The Wombatverse") based upon NFTs. In this Wombatverse, users can act and react to NFTs they or their friends own and transact with, customize their avatars and their apps and share their own gaming successes and adventures with the outside world.
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
mc_price_resource_title_des
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD