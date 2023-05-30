mc_price_introduce_title

Solvent is a platform to convert NFTs to fungible tokens known as droplets, giving the user instant liquidity. The instant liquidity for NFTs can provide users a platform to trade NFTs faster than they can today. Droplets can be traded on AMMs and Serum orderbooks on Solana. Users can trade the droplets owned by them to redeem NFTs in the Solvent buckets or swap droplets for $USDC directly from the platform. They can also stake their liquidity of the droplets into liquidity pools and earn liquidity rewards. Features like lending, loans, NFT derivatives, and more exciting integrations are to be released soon.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_resource_title_des

mc_price_mexc_guides

Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?

Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content