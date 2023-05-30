mc_price_introduce_title

SOMESING is a blockchain-based ‘Singing Content Platform’ that rewards its users. A custom wallet is created per post when users sing and post their recordings on the SOMESING mobile application. This custom wallet has a shelf-life of two weeks, during which listeners can donate and sponsor the singer with SSX tokens that have been issued on Klaytn. At the end of the period, the accumulated tokens are distributed automatically by smart contract according to the designated ratio as follows: 50% to the singer (i.e Content creator), 20% to the early supporters, 30% to the platform to pay for music copyright fees and operating expenses. Since its official service launch on blockchain mainnet in November 2019, SOMESING has achieved over 1.1M downloads with 600K+ registered users as of January 2022 and is expected to grow much more as it plans global expansion by equipping with a lot more advanced features such as virtual character adoption for video recordings, NFT business model adoption, collaboration with metaverse platforms and more. The SSX team has extensive experience in the mobile karaoke industry with plenty of connections and technical expertise to make the service worth a look. They also hold several patents related to voice/video recording and lyrics part editing for duet singing.

