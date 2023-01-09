mexc
mc_price_introduce_title

SHIB 3 times Short (SHIB3S) is a tradable product that tracks three times the daily profit of SHIB. Users shall pay attention to the gap between the actual net value of the product and the latest price when placing an order. We usually rebalance the investment portfolios behind the leveraged ETF in every 24 h. When there is a sharp fluctuation and the underlying asset ’s fluctuation exceeds a given threshold compared to the previous rebalance point (initially we set the threshold for 3x leverage short and long as 15%. In the future, if other leverages available, the threshold may be adjusted.), we will perform temporary rebalancing to control the risk of the investment portfolio. The Leveraged ETF assets with net value of each share lower than 0.0001 USDT will be combined. After combination, user’s total asset will not be affected at all. If you put the order in the opposite direction, there is a risk that the price will approach zero in extreme conditions. This product subjects to the derivative with high risk. Please watch out the risk in investment.

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?

Will bull market become in 2023?

January 9, 2023

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption

MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

January 4, 2023
What is Merkle Tree?

Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

December 14, 2022

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad?

MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

September 23, 2022
