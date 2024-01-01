mexc
الأسواقفوري
رائج
أسواق العقود الآجلةالعقود الآجلة M-Day

price:mc_price_header_title

USD
--0.00%(1D)

price:mc_price_information_title

price:mc_price_information_content

price:mc_price_information_content_two

price:mc_price_information_currency_title

price:mc_price_information_currency_title_des

price:mc_price_common_periodcommon:mc_common_change (USD)common:mc_common_change (%)
price:mc_price_information_performance_today--0.00%
price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days----
price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days----
price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days----

price:mc_price_information_price_title

price:mc_price_information_price_title_des

--

--

--

--

0.00%

--

price:mc_price_information_market_title

price:mc_price_information_market_title_des

--

--

--

mc_price_introduce_title

$RUG is a community-driven web3 cryptocurrency token that aims to fuel the future of gaming and NFTs.The unique aspect of this project is that it is community-driven, meaning that gamers, developers, and creators from around the world have control over their gaming experience and the assets they create. Having started in the memecoin meta of PEPE, we heavily agree with it and believe it is the heart of the space. Gamers should treat tokens as pure entertainment and one of the many reasons to join the space. The $RUG token can be used for purchasing gaming assets, NFTs, and supporting indie game developers, providing utility in the gaming and NFT ecosystem.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_resource_title_des

mc_price_resource_website

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content

common:mc_common_amount

USD

1 = 0 USD

من نحن
حول
اتفاقية المستخدم
سياسة الخصوصية
الإفصاح عن المخاطر
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
خدمة
شراء العملات المشفرة
تنزيل التطبيق
رسوم
برنامج الإحالة
برنامج الوكيل
API
الخدمات المؤسسية
كيفية الشراء
معلومات العملات الرقمية
سعر العملات الرقمية
دعم المستخدم
خدمة العملاء
مركز المساعدة
اعلانات
تعلم
مزايا كبار الشخصيات VIP
إرسال استفسار
اقتراحات التحسين
الإبلاغ عن الأموال غير الطبيعية
المساعدة القضائية
تحقق MEXC
شراء العملات المشفرة
شراء بيتكوين
شراء ايثريوم
شراء توكن MX
شراء XRP
شراء سولانا
اتصل بنا
دعونا نتعاون (الشركات)
دعونا نتعاون (المؤسسات)
دعونا نتعاون (وسائل الإعلام)
تطبيق الإدراج
المجتمع

© 2024 MEXC.COM