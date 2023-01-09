MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?
Will bull market become in 2023?
price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
The Meebits are 20,000 unique 3D voxel characters, created by a custom generative algorithm, then registered on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFT contract that governs ownership is a standard ERC-721 that works with any compatible service or exchange. MEXC splits 8 Meebits into 8,000,000 NMEEBITS index tokens (1,000,000 NMEEBITS per NFT). The NMEEBITS index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 8 Meebits NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xF252BC18f20b11CbAbeE314CEA172502484c12Be
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
Will bull market become in 2023?
MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.
Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.
MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD