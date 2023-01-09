mc_price_introduce_title

Newton Project aims to build infrastructure for community-based economy, and through the provision of services around governance, collaboration and incentives, Newton upgrades corporate economy to a brand-new community-based economy that benefits everyone who contributes. The Newton team is distributed all over the world and is made up of technical experts from different countries, e-commerce entrepreneurs and other industry elites. Newton has a full-stack technology architecture, including the underlying public chain New Chain (mainnet launched in December 18, 2018, with a “Main chain + sub chain” structure and POA consensus mechanism, TPS over 5000 and is scalable enough for various business applications), distributed storage service New Net and New IOT (covering more than a dozen sensors). Above basic technology layer, Newton has a Hyper Exchange Protocol, which includes digital identity and credit, supply chain, digital marketing, transactions and payments, trusted physical channels, self-finance and NNIO, etc.to support DApps with real business value, such as New Mall. The first application running on Newton is New Mall, which is an on-line chain retailer that combines blockchain technology with e-commerce, through Newton, huge commercial intermediaries will be eliminated and consumers and other contributors will benefit. In addition to the retail industry, Newton is also committed to foster real applications in agriculture, supply chain, self-finance, payment, public welfare, games and other fields. Besides, Newton currently has a global and diverse community distributed over 89 countries. Newton has established 32 overseas telegraph groups covering more than 170,000 people. Community is the foundation for the Newton community-based economy.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

mc_price_mexc_guides

What is Merkle Tree? Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad? MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content