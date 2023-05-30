Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
price:mc_price_information_content_two
price:mc_price_information_currency_title_des
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|0.00%
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
price:mc_price_information_price_title_des
--
--
--
--
0.00%
--
price:mc_price_information_market_title_des
--
--
--
KStarCoin (KSC) was created by KStarLive, a Hallyu media platform with 10 million subscribers worldwide, to expand the Hallyu ecosystem around the world and connect decentralized fans with K-artists using blockchain technology. KSC is used to purchase KStarNFT that transfers various products such as concert tickets, Idol photo cards, and CD albums that have been purchased by Hallyu fans in the traditional market to the digital world and allows fans to crowdfund K-pop performances, to support K-pop idols for their promotions or birthday.
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
mc_price_resource_title_des
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD