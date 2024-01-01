price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
price:mc_price_information_content_two
price:mc_price_information_currency_title_des
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|0.00%
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
price:mc_price_information_price_title_des
--
--
--
--
0.00%
--
price:mc_price_information_market_title_des
--
--
--
Hero Arena is a Metaverse RPG Game builded on blockchain technology. We have inspiration from the Dota2 Game. It is a futuristic world with 5 different factions, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Players can recruit heroes which then can be used to progress in the campaign mode and fight against the enemies. In the combat arena players can earn profit from your enemies.
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
mc_price_resource_title_des
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD