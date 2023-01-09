mc_price_introduce_title

Hcash is a decentralised and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency and is designed to facilitate the exchange of information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HCASH ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the mainchain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. Characteristics such as post-quantum cryptographic signatures and the hybrid PoW+PoS consensus mechanism will be achieved in HyperCash mainnet. Going forward, HyperCash will focus on the in-depth development of the underlying technology of blockchain. HyperExchange is the first system to achieve interoperability using the Blockchain Multi Tunnel (BMT) protocol, HyperExchange Axis, Indicator, smart contracts and other blockchain innovations. HyperExchange lays the foundation for building crosschain distributed commercial applications in its ecosystem. These two chains serve to provide us with an interlinked, bifocal dual-token, dual-chain ecosystem that will help us solve interconnection, privacy and security issues prevalent in the current blockchain ecosystem.

price:mc_price_introduce_content

mc_price_buy_title

price:mc_price_buy_content

mc_price_trade_title

mc_price_trade_content

mc_common_trade_futures_btn

mc_price_futures_title

mc_price_futures_content_p1

mc_price_futures_content_p2

mc_price_resource_title

mc_price_top_news

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

mc_price_mexc_guides

What is Merkle Tree? Merkle trees are often used with peer-to-peer (P2P) networks.

How to Participate in MEXC Launchpad? MEXC Launchpad offers a token sale platform that provides users worldwide with an exclusive opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with MX Token.

mc_price_disclaimer_title

mc_price_disclaimer_content