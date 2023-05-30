mc_price_introduce_title

DPWK is a decentralized play to earn Game Fi platform. We aim to continue issue our self-developed chain games and becoming a gaming agency like Steam for chain games. We are building a sharable platform where our community and platform can serve its purpose with other chain games. We hope our users who continuously purchase our digital assets can receive income in different ways. DPWK is trying to build a blockchain world on a sharing economic model where all gamers can play to earn.

